In photos: Pres. Duterte leads welcome event for AstraZeneca doses from COVAX facility

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte led Philippine officials in welcoming the arrival of the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility on Thursday night, March 4, 2021.

In turn-over ceremonies at the Villamor Air Base, President Duterte thanked the World Health Organization and the various donor countries which made possible the vaccine donations to the Philippines.

Also at the ceremony were vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, senator Christopher “Bong” Go, and WHO country representative Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe.

The first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived in the country consisted of 487,200 doses.

(Eagle News Service)