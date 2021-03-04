National, News in Photos

In photos: Pres. Duterte leads welcome event for AstraZeneca doses from COVAX facility

President Rodrigo Duterte is seen holding a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine after leading Philippine officials in welcoming the arrival of the AstraZeneca doses (Screenshot oc PCOO video/Courtesy PCOO/RTVM)
President Rodrigo Duterte views one of the crates containing the doses of AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived in the country on Thursday night, March 4, 2021 (Screenshot of PCOO video/Courtesy PCOO)

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte led Philippine officials in welcoming the arrival of the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility on Thursday night, March 4, 2021.

In turn-over ceremonies at the Villamor Air Base, President Duterte thanked the World Health Organization and the various donor countries which made possible the vaccine donations to the Philippines.

Also at the ceremony were vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, senator Christopher “Bong” Go, and WHO country representative Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe.

The first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived in the country consisted of 487,200 doses.

