In photos: Marcoleta files certificate of candidacy as senate bet under PDP-Laban for 2022 polls

(Eagle News) — House Deputy Speaker Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) to run for the senate in the 2022 elections under the ruling PDP-Laban party on Friday, Oct. 8.

Marcoleta was among those earlier named by the PDP-Laban party as part of their senate slate.

President Rodrigo Duterte later also arrived at the Commission on Elections site in Pasay City to express support for all the senatorial candidates who filed their CoCs under the PDP-Laban party.

Recently, President Duterte frequently cited and even played video clips of the House of Representatives hearing, including one showing Marcoleta grilling a tax expert, certified public accountant Mon Abrea, who had earlier been presented as an expert witness by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Senator Richard Gordon.

In the video, during Marcoleta’s questioning, the witness Abrea himself admitted that in a life and death situation like the pandemic, he would have done the same thing and procured the much needed PPEs immediately to save lives.

(Eagle News Service)