Sen. Bong Go files certificate of candidacy for VP in 2022 polls; Pres. Duterte endorses him

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte endorsed Senator Christopher “Bong” Go who filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for the vice-presidency on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Duterte, accompanied Go, his former long-time aide, when he filed his candidacy with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Pasay City.

There, the President announced that he would no longer run for vice-president in the 2022 elections and would just retire from politics after his term.

The 76-year old Philippine leader said that he is heeding the sentiment of the Filipino people and would no longer run for vice-president in 2022.

“The overwhelming… sentiment of the Filipinos is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the constitution” to run for the vice presidency, Duterte said.

“Today I announce my retirement from politics.”

(Eagle News Service)