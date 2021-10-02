National, News in Photos

Sen. Bong Go files certificate of candidacy for VP in 2022 polls; Pres. Duterte endorses him

Philippine Senator Christopher “Bong” Go (R), accompanied by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L), files his certificate of candidacy to join the vice presidential race in Pasay City, metro Manila on October 2, 2021. (Photo by LISA MARIE DAVID / POOL / AFP)
Philippine Senator Christopher “Bong” Go speaks to the media after filing his certificate of candidacy to join the vice presidential race in Pasay City, metro Manila on October 2, 2021. (Photo by LISA MARIE DAVID / POOL / AFP)
Philippine senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go (R) and President Rodrigo Duterte (L) wave as they pass by after Go filed his candidacy for the vice president ahead of the country’s 2022 presidential election in Manila on October 2, 2021. (Photo by Maria Tan / AFP)

 

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte endorsed Senator Christopher “Bong” Go who filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for the vice-presidency on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Duterte, accompanied Go, his former long-time aide, when he filed his candidacy with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Pasay City.

There, the President announced that he would no longer run for vice-president in the 2022 elections and would just retire from politics after his term.

The 76-year old Philippine leader said that he is heeding the sentiment of the Filipino people and would no longer run for vice-president in 2022.

“The overwhelming… sentiment of the Filipinos is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the constitution” to run for the vice presidency, Duterte said.

“Today I announce my retirement from politics.”

(Eagle News Service)

