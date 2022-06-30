In photos: Ferdinand Marcos Jr., takes his oath as the 17th President of the Philippines

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr takes his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at noon of June 30, 2022 in front of the historic National Museum in Manila (Screenshot of NET25 special coverage of the presidential inauguration/Courtesy NET25)
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr is congratulated by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo after he takes his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at noon of June 30, 2022 in front of the historic National Museum in Manila (Screenshot of NET25 special coverage of the presidential inauguration/Courtesy NET25)
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr., signs documents after taking his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at noon of June 30, 2022 in front of the historic National Museum in Manila (Screenshot of NET25 special coverage of the presidential inauguration/Courtesy NET25)

(Eagle News Service)

