In photos: Damage of magnitude 6.5 quake in epicenter in Cataingan, Masbate

(Eagle News) — The following are photos from the Philippine Red Cross Masbate chapter showing how the magnitude 6.5 quake damaged the epicenter located in Cataingan, Masbate.

The quake struck at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, with a depth of only one kilometer, making it more damaging as it is more felt in the land surface.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that aftershocks and damages are expected in the areas hit by the strong tremor.