National, News in Photos In photos: Bongbong Marcos takes his oath as chair and presidential candidate of PFP party Posted by DCY on October 5, 2021 Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., takes his oath as chairman and standard bearer of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) (Photo courtesy Facebook page of former senator Bongbong Marcos) Former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., announces his bid for the presidency in the 2022 polls on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in a Facebook Live video in his official facebook page. (Screenshot of official FB page of Bongbong Marcos) Former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., embraces his wife Atty. Liza Marcos and approaches his two sons shortly after announcing his bid for the presidency in 2022, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in a Facebook Live video in his official facebook page. (Screenshot of official FB page of Bongbong Marcos) Former Philippine senator Bongbong Marcos (front 2nd L) and son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, leads the inauguration of his national headquarters in Mandaluyong City, suburban Manila on October 5, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)