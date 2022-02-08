In-person campaign restrictions imposed with start of 90-day campaign period for national candidates

No handshakes, no distribution of food and drink during campaign period that starts on Tuesday, Feb. 8

(Eagle News) – Handshaking, hugging, and any action involving physical contact between candidates, their companions and the public is now prohibited with the start of the 90-day campaign period for national candidate today, Tuesday, February 8, with other restrictions implemented for in-person campaigning amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Distributing food and drink is also prohibited under the new Comelec campaign guidelines.

Because of this, the campaign guidelines for this year is different from the usual campaign rules before the pandemic. This is because every activity would have to be approved by the newly created National Comelec Campaign Committee which will regulate election campaign under the new normal.

The committee is composed of the Department of Health, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police.

It is headed by Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay. Comelec’s Education and Information Department (EID) Director Elaiza David is the chief of its secretariat.

The guidelines for the campaign period is contained in the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 10732.

“Unless otherwise fixed in special cases by the Commission on Elections, the period of campaign shall be as follows: (l)For candidates for President, Vice-President, Senator and party-list groups participating in the party-list system of representation – 08 February 2022 to 07 May 2022,” the resolution read.

The Comelec guidelines “institutionalized the new normal in the conduct of (1) in-person campaign, (2) rallies, (3) caucuses, meetings, and conventions, (4) motorcades and caravans, and (5) miting de avance, to be strictly observed together with the minimum public health standards prescribed by the Department of Health (DOH)”

For Members of House of Representatives, and elective provincial, city, and municipal officials, the campaign period starts on March 25 until May 7. The campaign period shall not include April 14 and 15.

-Full coverage face shields, face masks required-

“All persons participating in election campaigns in whatever capacity are mandated to wear full-coverage face shields together with face masks (ear loop masks, indigenous, reusable, or do-it-yourself masks, or other facial protective equipment) and observe the minimum public health standards at all times during the period of the political activity,’” the resolution read.

Those below 18 years old and those over 65 years old, including those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks, and heavily pregnant women are not allowed to join, participate, or take part in any political caucuses, conferences, meetings, rallies, motorcades or other similar assemblies for the purpose of soliciting votes and/ or undertaking any campaign or propaganda for or against a candidate.

-Banned activities during in-person campaign-

The following are prohibited for in-person campaigns under Section 14 of the guidelines:

a. Entering any private dwelling during house-to-house campaigning, even with the express permission of the homeowner;

b. Crowding, or allowing there to be, crowds that violate minimum public health standards around the candidate and his or her companions;

c. Handshakes, hugs, kisses, going arm-in-arm, or any action that involves physical contact among the candidate, their companions, and the public;

d. Taking selfies, photographs and other similar activities that require close proximity between the candidate and their companions, and the public; and

e. Distribution of food and drink, and all other goods or items

Under Covid-19 alert level 2, “a candidate or campaign leader may be accompanied by a maximum of five (5) campaign support staff. Under Alert Level 3, he may be accompanied by a maximum of three campaign support staff. For alert levels 4 and 5, this is not allowed.

As to the restriction on campaign venues, under Alert Level 1, up to 70% of the operational capacity of a campaign venue is allowed, whether indoor or outdoor. Under Alert Level 2, up to 50% of the operational capacity of the venue is allowed; and for Alert Level 3, up to 50% of the operational capacity of the venue for enclosed outdoor is allowed. For Alert Level 4, up to 30% of the operational capacity of the venue “for enclosed outdoor only” is allowed.

The Comelec guidelines were promulgated on November 24, 2021.

(Eagle News Service)