In MGCQ areas, religious gatherings limited to 50% capacity of churches to be allowed, says Guevarra

IATF to meet on Monday if religious gatherings to still be limited to 10 attendees for GCQ areas

(Eagle News) -– Religious gatherings with a limited attendance of 50 percent of the capacity of churches and other venues would be allowed in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

The Department of Justice top official said this on Saturday, May 30, in a statement given to reporters.

“Religious gatherings will be allowed up to 50% of the capacity of the church or venue in MGCQ areas by June 1,” he said.

But Guevarra said that as for areas under General Community Quarantine, such as Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and the provinces of Pangasinan and Albay, and the city of Davao, there is no final decision yet on the matter as the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) would still hold a dialogue with representatives of various religious groups on Monday, June 1.

Local government officials in GCQ areas would also be attending the dialogue.

“As to those in GCQ areas like the NCR, the IATF will host a dialogue between the religious sector and representatives of the LGUs on Monday morning, then the IATF will make a final resolution on the same day,” Guevarra said.

“The religious groups have presented the numerous health protocols and other stringent measures that they intend to implement once greater attendance in public worship or religious service is allowed in GCQ areas,” he said in a statement issued to media.

“At present, only a maximum of 10 persons is allowed,” he said referring to GCQ areas.

-LGUs air concern for religious gatherings in GCQ areas –

Guevarra said that some local government officials are still concerned that allowing religious gatherings in GCQ areas would cause a spike in COVID-19 cases in their areas of jurisdiction.

“Some local government officials have expressed concern that increasing the number of participants in religious gatherings may spark an upsurge in COVID-19 infections and derail their advancement to a more relaxed MGCQ regime,” he said.

“Hence, the need for a dialogue between the religious sector and the LGU groups on Monday morning,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared on Thursday night, May 28, that areas in the country which are not under GCQ are considered Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) areas starting Monday, June 1.

