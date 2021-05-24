Improvised pool party in Novaliches becomes COVID superspreader after 51 test positive

(Eagle News) — An improvised pool party in Novaliches, Quezon City became a super-spreader event for COVID-19 where 51 tested positive for the virus recently.

Because of this Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte again issued a “stern warning to residents who organize and join large social gatherings that may cause coronavirus outbreaks in the City.” Sge also ordered a probe of the officials of Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon where the pool party happened.

“Lahat ng mga mapapatunayang lumabag sa ating guidelines at mga ordinansa lalo na ‘yung mga nagkukumpulan at nag-iinuman o nagka-karaoke ay iisyuhan ng ordinance violation receipt (OVR) at maaaring makasuhan sa ilalim ng RA 11332,” said Belmonte in a statement on Sunday, May 23.

“Kailangan pa rin ng ibayong pag-iingat at paghihigpit dahil nananatili pa rin ang peligrong hatid ng COVID-19 sa paligid,” she said.

According to the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU), 610 residents were swabbed as a result of this superspreader and among these, 18 are still awaiting their results while 31 are already admitted in several of the city’s HOPE facilities.

The community was placed under lockdown since May 14.

Belmonte also asked the City Legal Department to probe the Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon officials “to find out if they failed to fulfill their responsibilities as persons in authority,” a release from the Quezon City government said.

“Upon the directive of the Mayor pursuant to Section 481.B.3.IV of the Local Government Code, the City Legal Department has issued a show cause order to the Punong Barangay,” the statement said.

“We will investigate the local officials for possible administrative neglect or misconduct,” said City Legal Officer Attorney Orlando Paolo Casimiro.

Belmonte also urged residents to report similar violations of quarantine protocols to the local government.

“We encourage the public to take photos and videos whenever possible, and report to us by calling our Hotline 122. We assure them that we will take swift action as this is a matter of protecting the health and safety of the whole city,” said Belmonte.

(Eagle News Service)