Immigration personnel reminded about bureau rule on wearing of uniform while on duty

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration reminded its personnel about the proper wearing of their uniform while on duty.

In a statement, the bureau said Commissioner Jaime Morente issued a memorandum about the reminder amid complaints about some personnel ignoring the rule.

According to Morente, bureau personnel are required to wear their uniform complete with nameplates and IDs.

Morente vowed to discipline personnel who violate the bureau’s policies.

“..As public servants, we are expected to be courteous and responsible,” he added.