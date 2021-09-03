Immigration bureau warns vs scammers offering “entry permits” on social media

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration cautioned the public against unscrupulous individuals offering supposed entry permits in exchange for a fee.

The bureau issued the warning after a complaint was filed against a netizen who told victims they had contacts with an immigration officer who would supposedly ensure the smooth entry of foreigners in exchange for the grease money.

A check by the bureau found, however, that the supposed immigration officer was not a registered employee at the bureau.

“There is no such service. We believe that these scammers prey on the people they see on Facebook,” Immigration chief Jaime Morente said.

At present, only Filipinos, foreign spouses and children of Filipinos, foreign parents of Filipino minors, and foreigners holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas are allowed entry in the Philippines.

The entry of tourists to the country remains restricted but entry exemption documents (EED) are issued by foreign posts abroad to foreigners who wish to enter the country with tourist visas.

“It is disconcerting to know that there are still those who can take advantage of the vulnerable even during a pandemic,” Morente said.