Immigration bureau: Tourists still not allowed to enter PHL even if they come from countries included in green list

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration clarified tourists are still not allowed to enter the Philippines even if they come from countries on the Philippines’ green list.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that only Filipinos, balikbayans, and those with valid and existing long-term visas from green and yellow list countries are allowed to enter.

The following countries are on the Philippines’ green list:

Algeria

American Samoa

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China (Mainland)

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Cook Islands

Eritrea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gibraltar

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

Kiribati

Madagascar

Mali

Marshall Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

Nauru

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Niue

North Korea

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Helena

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Solomon Islands

Sudan

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Yemen

The remaining countries except for Romania, which is in the Philippines’ red list, are included in the yellow list.

According to Morente, Filipinos coming from red-list countries may return via repatriation flights and bayanihan flights organized by government or non-government agencies.

The testing and quarantine protocols of those arriving under these lists, according to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, shall be implemented and monitored by the Bureau of Quarantine.