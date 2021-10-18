Immigration bureau: Tourists still not allowed to enter PHL even if they come from countries included in green list

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration clarified tourists are still not allowed to enter the Philippines even if they come from countries on the Philippines’ green list.
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that only Filipinos, balikbayans, and those with valid and existing long-term visas from green and yellow list countries are allowed to enter.
The following countries are on the Philippines’ green list:
- Algeria
- American Samoa
- Bhutan
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Cayman Islands
- Chad
- China (Mainland)
- Comoros
- Republic of the Congo
- Cook Islands
- Eritrea
- Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
- Gibraltar
- Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)
- Kiribati
- Madagascar
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Niue
- North Korea
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Poland
- Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)
- Saint Helena
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Samoa
- Sierra Leone
- Sint Eustatius
- Solomon Islands
- Sudan
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Yemen
The remaining countries except for Romania, which is in the Philippines’ red list, are included in the yellow list.
According to Morente, Filipinos coming from red-list countries may return via repatriation flights and bayanihan flights organized by government or non-government agencies.
The testing and quarantine protocols of those arriving under these lists, according to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, shall be implemented and monitored by the Bureau of Quarantine.