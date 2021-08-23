Immigration bureau to launch ACR I-Card checking system in major airports, seaports in September

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration will soon launch an ACR I-Card checking system for foreign passengers so they can enter and exit the country with more ease, the bureau said.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the bureau’s automated travel control system will be integrated with its database of issued alien certification of registration identity cards (ACR I-Cards), and will be pilot-tested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 3 before its implementation in all the major international airports and seaports of the country hopefully in September.

“With this project, the time our officers at the airports consume in processing foreign passengers will be shortened and these passengers will be assured of a hassle-free experience when traveling in and out of the country,” Morente said.

Jose Carlitos Licas, the bureau’s Alien Registration Division Chief, said that when operational, the system will enable immigration officers in the ports to immediately and electronically gain access to information about the ACR I-Card of a foreign passenger who is being processed for immigration clearance.

“The immigration officer will be able to immediately ascertain the immigration status of the passengers, and if the latter’s ACR I-Card is still valid, and if he has a valid emigration clearance certificate (ECC) and re-entry permit (RP) or special return certificate (SRC),” Licas said.

He said the corresponding official receipt numbers of the fees paid for these travel documents can also be viewed in the system.

According to Morente, “this is just one of the technological advancements that we are pushing for to improve the bureau.”

“We are expecting more technological improvements until next year, to make our systems faster and more efficient,” he said.