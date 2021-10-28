Immigration bureau to employees: Ban on posting of TikTok videos in uniform still in effect

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has reiterated the ban on the posting of TikTok videos while in their uniforms to employees.

In a memorandum to all BI port personnel, Immigration Port Operations Chief Carlos Capulong made the statement anew following reports that some bureau employees assigned to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) continued to post videos on the social media platform which were taken while they were on duty and wearing their official bureau clothes.

“I was instructed by Commissioner Morente to hold these errant employees liable by forwarding their cases to our Board of Discipline for investigation, and filing of the appropriate administrative cases,” Capulong added.

The employees were also reminded to strictly abide by the ban on the use of cell phones while on duty.

”Our policy on the wearing of the BI uniform is clear. As public servants, employees must proudly wear their uniform at all times, present a professional image to the public and observe proper decorum and good taste in all their actions while they are on duty,” Immigration chief Jaime Morente had said in a memorandum released in December.

He said the Tiktok videos where people are usually seen dancing or performing mash-ups undermine the bureau’s reputation and create a negative image for the agency’s personnel, especially its frontline immigration officers.