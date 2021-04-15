Immigration bureau: South Korean national wanted for swindling in his country nabbed in Las Piñas

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has arrested a South Korean national wanted for swindling in his country.

The bureau said 49-year-old Kim Dong Woo was nabbed by operatives from the Bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit on Monday in Las Pinas City.

The South Korean national had fled to the Philippines in 2018, two years after learning a criminal complaint had been filed against him over his failure to return his compatriot’s money amounting to 65 million won, or almost US$58,000 supposedly for his business, plus 20 percent interest, the bureau said.

The bureau’s FSU chief Bobby Raquepo said that Kim was already an undocumented alien, since his passport has already been revoked by the South Korean government.

Bureau chief Jaime Morente said Kim will be returned to South Korea soon, as an order for his summary deportation was already issued last month by the bureau’s Board of Commissioners.

“His name has been placed in our immigration blacklist, hence any future attempts to re-enter the country will be barred,” Morente added.