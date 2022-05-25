Immigration bureau reshuffles nearly 400 personnel at NAIA

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has reshuffled nearly 400 of its personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Bureau Port Operations Division Chief Carlos Capulong said the reshuffle of the 398 immigration officers was to prevent fraternization among the bureau’s airport personnel and curb corruption in its ranks.

He said this was the second rotation of bureau personnel at NAIA this year.

The first one, he said, was implemented in March.

He said that apart from these officers manning NAIA’s immigration counters, the bureau has also been implementing a daily reshuffle of more than 80 immigration supervisors assigned to the airport’s terminals.

Bureau chief Jaime Morente, for his part, said some of the 195 recently-hired bureau personnel will be deployed to NAIA after their training at the bureau’s academy in Clark, Pampanga.

“We expect these new officers to assume their duties this September and their deployment will definitely solve our perennial problem of lack of manpower in our airports,” Morente said.