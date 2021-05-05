Immigration bureau reminds kin, others to report deaths of foreign nationals in PHL

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has reminded the kin of deceased foreign nationals in the country to officially report their deaths to the bureau.

In an advisory, the bureau said this was to ensure the cancellation of registration and proper documentation recording.

The bureau said apart from relatives of the deceased, owners and operators of funeral parlors, cemeteries, embassies, local government units, hospitals, and barangay officials, among others, may do the reporting.

According to the bureau, the reports should contain the following details:

full name of deceased alien

date of birth

place of birth

date of death

place of death

gender

nationality

copy of biopage

proof of death

The bureau said the deceased foreign national should also surrender the original alien certificate of registration or ACR identity card.

Reporters may send their reports to the Alien Registration Division, the bureau said.