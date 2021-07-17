Immigration bureau: Passengers only passing through 8 countries covered by travel ban allowed entry into PHL

(Eagle News) — Passengers only transiting in the eight countries covered by the travel ban will be allowed to enter the Philippines.

The Bureau of Immigration issued the clarification following the extension of the travel ban covering India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates until July 31.

The national government also recently included Indonesia in the travel ban.

According to the bureau, transiting passengers are those who were only in those countries for a layover, and were not admitted by immigration authorities in those countries.

Those coming from the eight countries, as well as those with a travel history from said countries within the last 14 days from the date of arrival will, however, not be allowed to enter the Philippines.

“Because of this temporary travel restriction, anyone coming from said countries (except those transiting) will be excluded, meaning they will be denied entry, and returned to their port of origin immediately on the next available flight,” he said.

Bureau Port Operations Division Chief Carlos Capulong said that the extended and expanded travel restrictions have been communicated to all airlines for their guidance.

“We appreciate the assistance of the airlines in not boarding anyone coming from the eight countries,” Capulong said.

The bureau said passengers, once denied entry by the bureau, become the responsibility of the carrying airline who shall ensure that the passenger is boarded immediately on his or her outbound flight.