Immigration bureau offices in NCR Plus area to continue with skeleton workforce setup for duration of MECQ

(Eagle News) — All Bureau of Immigration offices in the NCR Plus area will continue to operate with a skeleton workforce up to a 50 percent maximum capacity.

The bureau said this setup shall remain for the duration of the modified enhanced community quarantine imposed in the bubble, which includes Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal.

All offices, it said, shall be operational from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The bureau’s main office online appointment system, the bureau said, will remain operational.

The MECQ in the NCR Plus area is expected to last until the end of the month.

The Palace imposed the same as the Philippines continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, which it attributed to the presence of virus variants.