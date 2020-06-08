Immigration bureau: Main office in Intramuros closed for disinfection today after employee tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration has announced its main office in Intramuros will be closed today, June 8, to pave the way for a disinfection of the area.

The immigration bureau said the disinfection–and therefore the suspension of operations—is after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have decided to temporarily close our main office to protect not only our employees but that of the transacting public as well against this deadly virus,” Immigration bureau chief Jaime Morente said in a statement.

According to the bureau’s acting spokesperson Melvin Mabulac, the employee was among the hundreds of BI employees who underwent rapid antibody tests at the main office last week.

“He initially tested positive in the rapid test conducted last June 2 so he was subjected to a confirmatory swab test. The test result showing he has the virus came out last Saturday,” Mabulac said.

He said that the employee’s officemates were already directed to undergo mandatory tests to determine if they, too, have acquired the virus.

Morente advised those who have secured slots via the bureau’s online appointment system to defer their transaction.

He said they would be notified later about the new schedule of their appointments.

“We assure the public that our main office will be back in business as soon as we have finished disinfecting our building. Please wait for further announcements,” the chief further stated, advising parties to always check the bureau’s website.

Morente said that other satellite and extension offices in Metro Manila remain open for business this Monday.