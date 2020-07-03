Immigration bureau: Eight Chinese nationals, two Mongolians on blacklist deported

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration has recently deported 10 foreign nationals on its blacklist.

The bureau said the deportation of the eight Chinese nationals and two Mongolians classified as undesirable aliens upon orders by the board of commissioners was done as part of its program to decongest and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa.

The bureau said five of the Chinese nationals were wanted for economic crimes in their country for their involvement in illegal online gaming operations and telecom fraud, while three were overstaying.

The two Mongolians were reportedly caught in a raid of a prostitution den in Metro Manila last year.

Bureau port operations chief Grifton Medina said the ten left the country for China on board separate flights on June 19, 24 and 25.

“We will continue to send home these foreign inmates once they have been issued deportation orders and provided they have no pending criminal cases in court,” Immigration chief Jaime Morente said.

He said this was being done to ensure not only the health of inmates but also of immigration personnel assigned to the warden facility.