Immigration bureau downsizes operations at NAIA

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration has downsized its operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The immigration bureau made the announcement after the Manila International Airport Authority announced all flight operations would be concentrated in Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus disease 2019 of airport workers.

“Starting today, we are relocating our offices and operations at Terminals 2 and 3 to Terminal 1 where all flights to and from NAIA shall take place,” BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

BI port operations division chief Grifton Medina said all immigration officers assigned at NAIA’s three terminals have been instructed to report for duty at Terminal 1 until normal flight operations resume.

Medina said BI officers at NAIA’s immigration counters are now in a skeletal force.

“We are now fully compliant with the requirements of the enhanced community quarantine wherein government employees are enjoined to maintain a minimal number of employees without compromising the delivery of services to the public,” he added.