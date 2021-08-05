Immigration bureau deports South Korean national wanted for cybercrime in his country

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has deported a South Korean fugitive wanted in his country for cybercriminal activity.

In a statement, the bureau said 44-year-old Park Junyoung was flown back to his country last Saturday, July 31, aboard a Jeju Air flight bound for Incheon, Seoul that left the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Morente said Park was expelled pursuant to a summary deportation order that the bureau’s Board of Commissioners issued against him two years ago for being an undesirable alien, and violating the conditions of his stay in the Philippines.

Park had earlier surrendered in Cebu City after years of hiding in the Philippines.

This was after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Busan District Court in South Korea where he was charged with violating his country’s law against illegal gambling, the bureau said.

According to the bureau, information from the Interpol revealed that between February 2016 and April 2019, Park and his accomplices set up online gambling sites which enabled customers to bet on the results of local and international sports competitions.

Users of the sites were instructed to deposit their money in a designated bank account before they could gamble by predicting the outcome of sports contests.

Investigators placed the amount of profits the suspects gained from their illegal operations at more than 50.3 billion won or roughly US$43 million.

“He is now in the custody of authorities in South Korea where he is wanted to stand trial for his alleged crimes. We have also placed him in our blacklist to prevent him from re-entering the Philippines,” Morente said.