Immigration bureau conducts free swab testing for employees who are close contacts of COVID-19 patients, with COVID-19 symptoms

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Immigration has said it was conducting free COVID-19 swab testing for employees exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and those who came in close contact with confirmed Covid-19 patients.

In making the announcement, Commissioner Jaime Morente noted that immigration personnel were “one of the most at risk” of contracting COVID-19 as “we are in close contact with numerous people every day in the performance of our duties.”

He said the free swab tests was “to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

Immigration Deputy Commissioner Aldwin Alegre, who chairs the bureau Covid Task Force, said that the swab testing will be conducted through the help of partner agencies.

He said the swab kits were provided by the Philippine Coast Guard and the local government unit of Manila.

“We are very thankful for their support, and this will go a long way in our fight against Covid,” he added.

The testing for the select employees will be conducted at the Palacio de Maynila, Manila Health Office, and Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros.