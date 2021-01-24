Immigration bureau: Chinese fugitive nabbed in Pasay

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has arrested a Chinese fugitive who has been overstaying in the country.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the bureau said Li Xinlei, 51, was in the Pasay City Hall for a scheduled preliminary investigation for a separate case when she was nabbed by immigration agents on Thursday morning.

“Records show that she is already overstaying, and has reportedly misrepresented herself as a Filipino using a fraudulently acquired Philippine passport,” bureau intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said.

He said when agents arrested her, she was unable to show proper documentation.

According to Manahan, Li is also wanted in China for economic crimes.

He said the Chinese government “sought our assistance in locating and deporting these fugitives, so they may face trial in their home country for their crimes.”

Li underwent RT-PCR testing and was turned over to the BI Warden Facility in Taguig for detention, pending her deportation.

“She will be blacklisted—meaning perpetually banned from entering our country,” bureau chief Jaime Morente said.