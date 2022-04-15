Immigration bureau: Arriving Filipinos no longer required to submit disembarkation cards

(Eagle News) — Filipinos returning to the Philippines are no longer required to submit disembarkation cards to immigration personnel upon arrival in the country.

This is according to the Bureau of Immigration, which noted that the adjustment was approved by bureau Commissioner Jaime Morente.

“This move is part of BI’s efforts to ease its travel requirements for arriving Filipinos and facilitate their fast and hassle-free entry into their own country,” Carlos Capulong, bureau Port Operations Division chief, said.

He said the adjustment will significantly lessen the processing time of arriving Filipinos.

Earlier, the bureau said it was projecting around 14,000 arrivals or more for the month of April.