Immigration bureau announces transfer of Makati extension office

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has announced the transfer of its Makati extension office to a mall instead.

According to the bureau, starting April 25, the new office will be housed on the fifth floor of the Ayala Circuit Mall.

The office is so far housed in a building on J.P. Rizal Avenue.

Bureau Commissioner Jaime Morente said the move to a “bigger office” was “a necessary step to provide better service.”

“Foreign investors are expected to return now that we are transitioning to the new normal,” Morente said.

According to the bureau, the extension office caters to top Philippine companies and has consistently been one of the top-performing bureau offices in the past years.