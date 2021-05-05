Immigration bureau: All offices in NCR Plus area to continue to operate with skeleton workforce

(Eagle News) — All Bureau of Immigration offices in the NCR Plus area will continue to operate with a skeleton workforce until May 14.

The bureau made the announcement about its offices in Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal following the extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine in those areas starting May 1.

According to the bureau, all those immigration offices shall operate up to a maximum of 50 percent of the workforce “as deemed necessary.”

Work hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The bureau’s main office online appointment system will also remain operational, the bureau said.

Those with queries may contact the bureau hotlines at (+632)84652400 and (+632)85243769.