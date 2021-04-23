Immigration bureau: 2 Qatar-bound victims of illegal recruitment intercepted at NAIA

(Eagle News) — Authorities stopped two Filipinos who were victims of illegal recruitment from leaving the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration said on Thursday night.

A report by Travel Control and Enforcement Unit Chief Ma. Timotea Barizo said that the passengers, whose names were withheld for their protection, were intercepted on Tuesday at the departure area of NAIA Terminal 3 after immigration officers found their Overseas Employment Certificates were not encoded in the bureau’s linked database with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.

The Filipinos were attempting to board a flight to Qatar via Qatar Airways.

According to the report, the two were subsequently referred to the terminal’s POEA Labor Assistance Center for verification of their documents.

The report said they returned with what appeared to be a validated slip, which the officers later discovered was falsified.

During questioning, the two admitted that their OEC validation forms were only given by their handler near the airport’s exit, according to the report.

The report said they had paid the person P35,000.