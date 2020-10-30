Iglesia Ni Cristo Worldwide Lingap sa Mamamayan set on Oct 31

(Eagle News) – The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ or INC) has set a Worldwide Aid to Humanity or “Lingap sa Mamamayan” to mark the birthday of the Church’s Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

The Lingap sa Mamamayan (Aid To Humanity) is set in various locations in the Philippines and in other countries where the Church Of Christ has established its presence.

The INC has been holding various Aid To Humanity events worldwide, not only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but even before the virus crisis as Church members helped their fellowmen in their communities.