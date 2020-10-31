Iglesia Ni Cristo turns over almost 5k goodwill bags to San Juan City for Oct 31 Lingap

(Eagle News) — Almost 5,000 goodwill bags were turned over to the San Juan City local governnment by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) for its Oct. 31 Lingap sa Mamamayan.

The INC goodwill bags were turned over at the city hall on Saturday morning.

San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora received the goodwill bags from representatives of the Church, and thanked INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for the help extended by the INC to the people of San Juan City.

The distribution of the goodwill bags is part of the INC Worldwide Lingap sa Mamamayan this Oct 31 which is also the birthday of the INC Executive Minister.

The INC has been conducting Aid to Humanity or Lingap sa Mamamayan not only in the Philippines but around the world in countries and regions where the Church has established its presence.

The Church has reached at least 158 countries and territories worldwide.

(Eagle News Service)