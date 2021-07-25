Iglesia Ni Cristo receives citation, commendation from State of Maryland on 107th anniversary

(Eagle News) — The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ received three prestigious commendations from the state of Maryland in the United States on the occasion of the Church’s 107th anniversary this July 27, 2021

The Church Of Christ received the “Governor’s Citation” from Maryland Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan where the state of Maryland recognized the “historic occasion” of the Church’s 107th anniversary.

Another “Certificate of Special Recognition” was given to INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo on the occasion of the Church’s 107th anniversary by US Senator Benjamin Cardin of the state of Maryland.

Senator Chris Van Hollen also sent a congratulatory letter to the members of the Church.

Registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914 by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo, the INC has now spread in at least 158 countries and territories with its members from 147 races and nationalities worldwide.

The three commendations given to the INC recognized the Church’s valuable assistance to help those affected by the pandemic in Maryland.

“Be it known that on behalf of the citizens of this State, in recognition of this historic occasion of your 107th year anniversary, in honor of your many years of spiritual leadership to your congregation, and as the people of Maryland join together in expressing our congratulations and sincere best wishes for a joyous and memorable celebration, we are pleased to confer upon you this Governor’s Citation,” the document said.

It was signed by Gov. Hogan. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, and Maryland Secretary of State John Wobensmith.

The state of Maryland was placed under a State of Emergency on March 5 last year as proclaimed by Gov. Hogan. During that time, the proclamation imposed limitations on public gatherings and other safety measures to combat the further spread of COVID-19.

Through the leadership of the INC’s Executive Minister and with the assistance of the INC members in the Ecclesiastical District of Washington, D.C., Mid-Atlantic (Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern parts of Virginia), the INC has conducted various community outreach events throughout the time of pandemic. Numerous Aid To Humanity events, INC Giving activities, and other outreach campaigns were held by the INC, all the while adhering to all safety protocols.

Among these campaigns held by the INC, since the pandemic began, were the following:

• May 2020: Donations Gifted to Households, Healthcare Facilities and Police;

• July 2020: INC Giving events throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area;

• August 2020: Week-long gift-giving and community outreach events;

• October 2020: Aid to Humanity event at the Oakcrest Community Center;

• February 2021: Providing personal protection equipment (PPE) to Washington, D.C. educators;

• March 2021: Delivered bags of food and personal protective equipment for the students and families of Essex Elementary School

• May 2021: Blood Donation and Neighborhood clean up

The Aid to Humanity events, INCGiving activities, and all other community outreach campaigns were observed with social distancing, wearing of protective masks, and other precautionary measures, according to an INC release.

For more stories about the Iglesia Ni Cristo, check out iglesianicristo.net.

(Eagle News Service)