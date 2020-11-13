Iglesia Ni Cristo holds Lingap sa Mamamayan for typhoon “Ulysses” victims

(Eagle News) — The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) conducted various Lingap sa Mamamayan (Aid to Humanity) immediately after typhoon “Ulysses” (international name Vamco) battered Luzon, including Metro Manila, giving food and other essential items to residents affected by the destructive typhoon.

Thousands of goodwill bags were distributed on Friday, Nov. 13, to typhoon victims as INC reached out to those severely hit by “Ulysses” which had submerged vast areas of Metro Manila and Luzon with floods reminiscent of 2009 Storm Ondoy, and caused landslides, as well as destroyed infrastructure and agriculture.

Among the areas where the INC initially held the Lingap sa Mamamayan on Friday were in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite and Laguna.

The Church had also mobilized various rescue teams under SCAN International to help those stranded in their homes amid rising floods on Thursday, Nov. 12, when typhoon Ulysses pummeled Luzon with torrential rains and strong winds.

Under the directive of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, the Lingap sa Mamamayan is held to help those in need in times of calamities, not only in the Philippines, but in other countries as well.

Last October 31, the INC also conducted a Worldwide Aid to Humanity reaching out to various communities in countries where the Church has established its presence.

In the Philippines, the Lingap sa Mamamayan was done in various towns and cities nationwide as the Church distributed goodwill bags to local government units for distribution to its citizens on Oct. 31, the birthday of INC Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.

Goodwill bags, including sacks of rice, were turned over to LGUs just before supertyphoon Rolly (international name Goni) made landfall in the country on Nov. 1.

(Eagle News Service)