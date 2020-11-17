Iglesia Ni Cristo holds Aid to Humanity in Hawaii islands; legislator thanks Church for help

(Eagle News) — The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ) conducted an Aid to Humanity in the Hawaiian islands of Kauai, Maui, and Big Island, making use of various forms of outreach to help residents in the various communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outreach event done on Oct. 31, was in connection with the Worldwide Aid to Humanity of the INC held that day to help various communities in need across the globe in areas where the Church has established its presence.

It was also held to mark the birthday of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo. Food and grocery items were either distributed or delivered to the homes of the residents there.

-Help for those affected by the pandemic-

The event in the Big Island was also witnessed by a member of the Hawaii State House of Representatives who visited the INC chapel compound in Keaau in the district of Puna.

“I am grateful that the Iglesia Ni Cristo is doing this food drive for the community,” said Rep. Joy San Buenaventura, a Filipino-born legislator representing the fourth district of Hawaii.

She noted that the district of Puna is one of the “most underserved communities in the State of Hawaii.” She said that more than 50 percent of the community members are living either within or below the poverty level.

Although one doesn’t see homeless people roaming around streets there because the community takes them in, poverty is evident as more people are losing their jobs especially with the pandemic, the legislator observed.

She noted that there are also many Filipino families who take care of their relatives. It is usual for several families to live inside one house.

“They really do need the food within the family, especially now that there are a number of people who are jobless because of the COVID-19 crisis,” San Buenaventura noted.

She also thanked the INC Executive Minister for holding such Aid to Humanity activities to help poor people in their area.

In the Island of Kauai, Church members hosted a drive-thru free food distribution for those affected by the pandemic, to include the elderly. Grocery items like rice, noodles, and canned goods were provided.

In Kihei, South Maui, meanwhile, Church members added a personal touch by making house to house visitations to deliver bags of dried packaged foods, as well as essential items like face masks and hand sanitizers, all in consideration of safety protocols.

INC members like those in Lahaina, West Maui provided similar relief goods, as well as contact cards and reading materials for the beneficiaries to know more about the Church Of Christ.

One of the events was a food-drop off done in partnership with the Maui Food Bank.

Even as far south as American Samoa, Church of Christ members participated in this worldwide effort, by personally delivering free face masks to a nearby public school.

INC ministers emphasized that the Church was conducting such outreach activities in accordance with the Biblical teachings to love their fellowmen and to extend help to those in need wherever they may be. In times of calamities, and amid the COVID-19 crisis, the INC intensified holding such Aid to Humanity programs to reach out to more communities, including the poor, the homeless, and the elderly.

It is a continuing activity of the Church Of Christ which was further expanded around the world under the leadership of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.

Aside from the Aid to Humanity campaign, the Church has also established eco-farming communities worldwide to help communities fight poverty.

(With a report from Charmaine Cirera and team from EBC Hawaii Bureau, Eagle News Service)