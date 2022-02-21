Iglesia Ni Cristo helps anew people in areas hard-hit by Odette

From February 8 to 11, 2022, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) distributed thousands of relief items to those affected by Typhoon Odette.((Photo courtesy INC Public Information Office)

 

From February 8 to 11, 2022, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) again distributed relief items to residents affected by Typhoon Odette (Rai).

Before the distribution, hundreds of volunteers in Butuan City, Cebu City, Puerto Princesa City, Tacloban City, and Valladolid repacked bags of rice and canned goods while strictly observing health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

The relief items then were transported to worship building compounds in severely affected areas, including Butuan City, Cebu City, Negros Occidental, Tacloban City, and Palawan.

VALLADOLID, Negros Occidental —Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) members repacked bags of rice and canned goods at the Pontevedra Gymnasium on February 7, 2022. The relief items were distributed to Odette victims from February 8 to 11 in areas affected by the super typhoon. (Photo courtesy INC Public Information Office)
SURIGAO DEL NORTE–On February 11, 2022, two trucks (at center) unloaded relief items in Dapa town for residents affected by Typhoon Odette. (Photo courtesy INC Public Information Office)
CEBU CITY—On February 7, 2022, Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) volunteers repacked bags of rice and canned goods for distribution to Typhoon Odette victims through the INC Lingap sa Mamamayan activity from February 8 to 11 in areas hard-hit by the typhoon. (Photo courtesy INC Public Information Office)
On February 10, 2022, Brother Sergio Vista, district minister of the Ecclesiastical District of CARCAR, Cebu, led Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) members in distributing relief items for victims of Typhoon Odette. (Photo courtesy INC Public Information Office)

The humanitarian activity is part of the ongoing efforts of INC Lingap sa Mamamayan (Aid to Humanity) which started in December 2021, just days after Typhoon Odette’s onslaught, for the benefit of residents in areas hardest hit by the super typhoon including Agusan del Norte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Surigao del Norte, and Palawan.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) is a community partner that helps. It has extended humanitarian assistance to thousands of people and hundreds of organizations in 159 countries and territories, where it has active members and congregations.

(From Iglesia Ni Cristo Public Information Office)

