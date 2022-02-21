Iglesia Ni Cristo helps anew people in areas hard-hit by Odette

From February 8 to 11, 2022, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) again distributed relief items to residents affected by Typhoon Odette (Rai).

Before the distribution, hundreds of volunteers in Butuan City, Cebu City, Puerto Princesa City, Tacloban City, and Valladolid repacked bags of rice and canned goods while strictly observing health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

The relief items then were transported to worship building compounds in severely affected areas, including Butuan City, Cebu City, Negros Occidental, Tacloban City, and Palawan.

The humanitarian activity is part of the ongoing efforts of INC Lingap sa Mamamayan (Aid to Humanity) which started in December 2021, just days after Typhoon Odette’s onslaught, for the benefit of residents in areas hardest hit by the super typhoon including Agusan del Norte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Surigao del Norte, and Palawan.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) is a community partner that helps. It has extended humanitarian assistance to thousands of people and hundreds of organizations in 159 countries and territories, where it has active members and congregations.

(From Iglesia Ni Cristo Public Information Office)

For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net.