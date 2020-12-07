Iglesia Ni Cristo extends help to St. Francis of Assisi Mission Church thru Lingap sa Mamamayan

Leadership of Antiochian Orthodox Church in the PHL thanks INC Executive Minister for help

(Eagle News) — The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ) extended help through a Lingap sa Mamamayan (Aid to Humanity) activity on Saturday, Dec. 5, to the members of the St. Francis of Assisi Mission Church in Pinugay, Baras, Rizal who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent onslaught of successive typhoons that hit Luzon.

The leaders of the religious group sent a letter to the INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo asking for 1,000 relief bags to be given to its mission members.

The INC immediately responded and conducted its outreach activity where 3,000 goodwill bags were given to the priests of the St. Francis of Assisi, for distribution to its members.

Rev. Archpriest Yitzhak Pascual D. Monsanto Jr., of the St. Francis of Assisi Mission Church said he sought the help of the INC Church Administration and was very thankful with how the INC had immediately responded to their request, and even gave more than what they had asked for.

Rev. Monsanto is also the auxiliary and vicar general of the Antiochian Orthodox Church in the Philippines. The St. Francis of Assisi Mission Church is part of the Antiochian Orthodox Church in the country, which in turn is part of the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of Oceania.

“Magandang magandang act yan. Magandang activity since wala rin po kayong pinipili pala. Before, parang nag-aalangan tayo kahit magkuwentuhan man lang,” Rev. Monsanto said of the INC’s Lingap sa Mamamayan.

“To the Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo, malaking pasasalamat ang gusto naming ipahayag sa kanya, because he approved our request. I directed my request letter to Ka Eduardo, and we’re happy that he opened his arms to us,” he added.

The Antiochian Orthodox Church in the Philippines in its Facebook page describes itself as the second Canonical Orthodox Church Mission in the country next to the Greek Orthodox Church.

-“Certificate of recognition and gratitude” presented to INC-

Rev. Monsanto also presented a certificate of recognition and gratitude to the INC “for the goods they shared with us and our faithful” who were particularly affected by the recent onslaught of successive typhoons Rolly, Siony, Tony and Ulysses, aside from the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.

“Such gestures bespeak of the love of God,” he said in the certificate.

Rev. Zurin Jerry Juanito Ellaga also thanked the INC for having programs such as the “Lingap sa Mamamayan” that extend help to all in need regardless of religion.

“Maraming salamat po sa Iglesia Ni Cristo sa programang Lingap sa Mamamayan. Sana hindi rito magtatapos yung pagbibigay tulong sa mga nangangailangan. Sana patuloy ito, at maraming salamat at napagbigyan ang komunidad ng Orthodox dito sa Pinugay, Baras, Rizal,” said Rev. Ellaga who is also part of the St. Francis of Assisi Mission Church.

INC Supervising Minister in the District of Rizal, Bro. Arnel Agorilla, explained that the INC Lingap sa Mamamayan or Aid to Humanity is just one of the many projects of the INC Church Administration to help those in need wherever they may be.

Recently, the Iglesia Ni Cristo also conducted a Worldwide Aid to Humanity where church members helped their fellowmen in various countries where the INC has established its presence. This was done worldwide on Oct. 31 to mark the birthday of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.

“Nilingap po natin ang ating mga kababayan, kahit ang ating kaibayo sa pananampalataya, para po patunayan na malinis ang layunin ng Pamamahala at ng Iglesia Ni Cristo,” Bro. Agorilla said.

“Ginagawa po natin ito bilang pagtupad sa mga aral ng ating Panginoong Diyos na itinuro ng ating Panginoong Jesucristo na ibigin natin ang Diyos, at ibigin natin ang ating kapwa,” he added.

The INC has established its presence in 158 countries and territories, and counts as its members 147 various races and nationalities worldwide.

(With a video report from Meanne Corvera, Eagle News Service)