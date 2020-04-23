Iglesia Ni Cristo extends help to communities in Micronesia amid crisis

Eagle News — Micronesia Islands has a total of about 150 of confirmed reported cases of COVID-19 which is a small amount compared to most places. But on a small island and a condensed population, those numbers can jump quickly.

During these unprecedented times, the best thing that one can do for each other, is to help one another, to come together as a community.

Recently, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) throughout the Micronesia, including Guam, Saipan and Palau, provided relief goods for neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet during this crisis.

The relief bags also included canned food, coffee, bags of rice, cases of bottled water, noodles, soap and even butane gas.

INC Minister Bro. Dino Bunag, resident minister of Saipan congregation noted how Church members help one another, and their neighbors “by giving to those who are in need” during this pandemic.

Earlier in the month, INC congregation in Guam had a possible exposure to someone with COVID-19, prompting health tracing from the local government and temporary closure of the compound. INC members however, still conducted worship services via livestream.

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero publicly recognized the global church as a hero during these difficult times, as well as a role model and upholding public health and safety

“The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) stepped up and worked in tandem with public health to identify close contacts, get them tested and continuing to spread. The Iglesia Ni Cristo continues to adhere to our social distancing guidelines, by migrating services online and distributing, distributing educational materials to their members to keep them home.”

(Eagle News Service)