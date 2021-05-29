Iglesia Ni Cristo extends assistance to media frontliners affected by the pandemic

Various media groups thank INC Executive Minister for remembering them

(Eagle News) – Members of the media who put themselves at risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic to bring valuable news and information to the public were given assistance by the Iglesia Ni Cristo in its “Lingap sa Media Frontliners” on Friday, May 28.

Representatives of various media group, including the National Press Club (NPC) and the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC), who attended the turn-over ceremony of about a thousand goodwill bags for the media frontliners held at the Eagle Broadcasting Corporation headquarters in Quezon City, were very thankful that the INC or Church Of Christ, especially INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo remembered them.

The goodwill bags contained grocery items, vitamins, canned goods, and health essentials like face masks and face shields.

Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, Executive Director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, noted that among the COVID-19 frontliners, it is the members of the media who are often forgotten. That is why, the media frontliners are very thankful that the INC Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, has extended assistance to them, he said.

“Kaya po napakalaki po ng pasasalamat namin. Kami po sa Presidential Task Force on Media Security, kasama na po ang ating mga media partners, sa pangunguna ng National Press Club na nandito po ngayon, ay nagpapasalamat kami nang taos puso sa kapatiran po ng Iglesia Ni Cristo, lalong lalo na po sa ating Executive Minister, si Ka Eduardo Manalo. (That is why we greatly appreciate this. We in the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, including our media frontliners led by the National Press Club which is also here now, extend our gratitude to the members of the Church Of Christ, especially to the Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo Manalo),” said Egco; who was at the turn-over ceremony along with representatives of the various press corps in Metro Manila.

In their line of work, media members are exposed to the COVID-19 virus, he said. He noted that many media workers also have to buy their own PPEs such as face masks and face shields which are needed in their line of work.

“Talagang maraming nagkasakit, nagutom, nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa pandemyang ito (Indeed, many got sick and hungry, and lost their jobs because of the pandemic,” he said.

“Sa kabila ng katotohanan na frontliners ang miyembro ng media, karamihan sa members of the media, among the frontliners, sila ang walang PPE (In spite of the fact that members of the media are frontliners too, they are the ones who are often not provided with PPEs).”

-Nat’l Press Club presents certificate of appreciation to INC-

National Press Club (NPC) President Paul Gutierrez also thanked the INC Executive Minister for the help extended to their members.

The NPC also presented a certification of appreciation to the INC and its socio-civic arm, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation.

Eagle Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) president Rowena Dela Fuente also thanked the INC Executive Minister for helping the media.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa ka Eduardo V. Manalo, maging tayo sa Eagle (Broadcasting Corporation) kasamang pinaglalooban bilang kagawad ng media. Ito ay pagpapakita ng pagmamahal at pagmamalasakit sa ating sektor ng lipunan na nililingap (We thank Brother Eduardo V. Manalo that we at Eagle [Broadcasting Corporation] have been included among the media frontliners that have received assistance. This shows the love and concern for this sector of the society which received aid),” she said.

-INC intensifies Aid to Humanity amid COVID crisis-

According to Bro. Glicerio P. Santos IV of the INC Finance Department, who represented the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) and the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation during the turn-over ceremony, the activity “is a testament to the concern of Iglesia Ni Cristo Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for the welfare of everybody––both members and non-members of the Church.”

“The INC will not stop in helping our fellowmen as this is in accordance with the biblical teaching to love your fellowmen,” he said.

The INC is stepping up efforts to further help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis via the Church’s socio-civic programs and activities such as the Lingap sa Mamamayan. The INC earlier this week also turned over thousands of goodwill bags to local government units (LGUs) in the National Capital Region Plus area. The same LGUs also received similar goodwill bags last month.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo, which was registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914 by Brother Felix Y. Manalo, will be celebrating its 107th year anniversary this year.

Its program, Lingap sa Mamamayan or Aid to Humanity, has been helping those in need all over the world.

The Church has a strong presence in 158 countries and territories, and its membership comprise of various nationalities.

(Eagle News Service with a release from FYM Foundation)