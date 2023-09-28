Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) marks 50 years in Europe with a Grand Oratorio and Concert

By Grace Rivera and Love Ann Sison

The journey of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) from its humble beginning to what is now a dynamic global success is an awe-inspiring symbol of dignity and strength, also known worldwide for its various socio-civic work in the community as well as a devout sense of unity and cohesiveness within its members.

From its congregations across Asia to various nations and states, this year marks the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s Golden jubilee in the continent of Europe.

Thousands of Iglesia Ni Cristo members gather in London, United Kingdom to witness a historical oratorio and concert in celebration of the 50th anniversary of its establishment in Europe.

Held at the globally renowned OVO Wembley Arena in London, various musicians, singers and dancers, many from across different countries performed together after months of preparation and rehearsals in anticipation of this momentous event.

A solemn worship service was the first order of the day, led and officiated by the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo. This historical event was attended by over 5,000 people in the arena and was also streamed live via weblink to multiple sites and regions.

Invitation was extended to public officials, representatives from the Philippine Embassy, and social media personalities and those in attendance were warmly welcomed.

During an interview, Councillor Dominic Mbang, Mayor of Royal Greenwich said “I feel proud to be part of this anniversary. When an establishment is able to live up to it for 50 years, it’s something to be proud of.”

Philippine Embassy Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General Rhenita B. Rodriguez said In her greetings “Today’s anniversary celebration is not only significant because it’s a celebration of the 50 years of Iglesia Ni Cristo here in Europe but it’s also a testament to the enduring strength and unity of the Church so we look forward to seeing the Iglesia Ni Cristo here in Europe especially in the United Kingdom grow and thrive.”

The performances were of world class standard. The oratorio consisting of 200 choir voices was a grandiose delight of hymn singing depicting the story of how the church came to be an internationally respected organisation that it is today.

The final part of the celebration was the concert, an enthralling showcase of talent from an array of performers as young as 3 years old graced the stage of OVO Wembley Arena with their sweet-sounding voices as well as a variety of performances consisting of original Iglesia Ni Cristo compositions through musical expressions of songs and dance.

Blogger Malcom Conlan was moved as he witnessed the Oratorio and Concert. In an interview, he said “INC is leading the way forward, this is a wonderful concert with a fantastic orchestra…it was truly wonderful to witness this celebration that was expertly crafted.”

This celebratory milestone of the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s 50 years of remarkable growth and expansion in Europe is a truly glorious and uplifting occasion. A remarkable experience that its members and guests can be very proud of and will fondly remember for many years to come.