Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) in Hawaii conducts contact-free Aid to Humanity during COVID-19 crisis

Eagle News Service

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Eagle News) – Amid fears of the ongoing novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) in Hawaii bravely conducted a contact-free, door-to-door food donation drive for their fellow neighbors, pursuant to upholding the essence of the Church’s Aid to Humanity program.

Bags of rice, canned goods, toiletries, and other essential items were distributed in select communities throughout the Aloha State.

Recipients were contacted in advance so as to reduce their apprehension towards outsiders. Others opted to have their share of free goods dropped off at their front door or designated area within their property.

Congregations made sure to abide by government-mandated safety measures, such as staggering their donation schedules and maintaining social distancing during their neighborhood visits. Also, before handing over or dropping off their donations, the volunteers first wiped down the outside surfaces to sanitize them.

Church officials explained that this latest gesture of generosity and courage was in commemoration of the 134th birth anniversary of the late Brother Felix Y. Manalo, whom the global Church believes is God’s messenger in these last days.

They also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the ordination of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo into the holy ministry.

In addition to the donated goods, Church members distributed copies of “God Message,” the Church’s official publication, as a way to introduce their neighbors to the Church of Christ. They described their magazine as a good source of hope and inspiration, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times.

Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) members in Hawaii are already anticipating similar outreach efforts in the near future as they and their neighbors continue overcoming the crisis while striving to get back to normalcy.

(Eagle News Service)