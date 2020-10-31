Iglesia Ni Cristo Aid to Humanity starts in New Jersey, USA

(Eagle News) — The series of the Lingap sa Mamamayan or Aid to Humanity events of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) in New Jersey started on Friday, Oct. 30, and will continue on Saturday, Oct 31,

The first Lingap activity for Bergen County on Friday was held at the borough of New Milford. the first beneficiaries were veterans in New Milford who were recognized and remembered for their contribution to society. All the participants in the event had their temperatures checked to make sure that they had no fever or any COVID-19 symptoms when they entered the venue.

The mayors of the two towns attended the event, as well as one assemblyman, and four council members.

Eagle News Service correspondent in New Jersey Elle Aguilar said that there were food packs, grocery items and toiletries included in the care packages.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, another Lingap or Aid to Humanity event will be held in the city of Bayonne in New Jersey where the beneficiaries will be senior citizens and low income families. Local officials from the City Mayor’s office are set to attend this INC event. Canned goods and winter clothing will also be given to the beneficiaries there.

These two events in New Jersey is part of the INC Worldwide Aid to Humanity that aims to help people around the world in these trying times of the pandemic.

The INC Worldwide Aid to Humanity events this October coincide with the birthday of Iglesia Ni Cristo Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.

Brother Eduardo has intensified projects aimed to help people in need wherever in the world they may be. Church members actively participate and help out in these events in fulfillment of the Biblical teachings to love their fellowmen.

(Eagle News Service)