Iglesia Ni Cristo Aid to Humanity helps indigenous communities in Canada amid COVID pandemic

(Eagle News) – The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) donated clothes, non-perishable goods, and other items to indigenous communities in Canada helping them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives of the indigenous communities thanked the Church’s Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for the INC Aid to Humanity in the Berens River Watershed, including the Poplar Hills Nation in the Ontario-Manitoba border.

A councilor for the Poplar Hills Nation, Eli Moose, thanked the Church for the help extended to their community.

“Greetings from the Berens River Watershed. My people and I from Poplar Hill wish to give you our heartfelt thanks for the clothes you have sent to our community,” Councilor Moose said in a letter to the Church sent through the Church’s District Minister in Canada, Brother Sidney Santos.

“We greatly appreciate this message of sharing that you send to us along with the generosity of these gifts, he said.

Moose said that their schools have been closed since March this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope our students get back to school soon and from that perspective, the timing on receiving these gifts is wonderful,” the councilor said.

-Significant impact-

Gerald Neufeld who represented the indigenous communities in Berens River Watershed said that the Church’s donations had a very significant impact on the various First Nations communities in this area of Canada.

“First Nations” refers to the communities or nations of indigenous peoples in Canada who used to be called “Indians”. One nation can be made up of several bands.

Neufeld thanked Church Of Christ Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for the help extended by the brethren to the indigenous communities in Berens River Watershed.

He said some of the communities there were in very remote areas, so the donations of clothes and other goods were a big help to them.

“Some of the contributions that the INC here in Winnipeg had made have a significant impact to these communities. They’re very remote,” he said.

“On behalf of the leadership of the people who live in these communities, I just want to share with you my most heartfelt thanks. It’s very much appreciated,” Neufeld said.

The indigenous communities he mentioned in the Beren Rivers Watershed include those in Pikangkikum Ontario, Poplar Hill Ontario, Pauingassi Manitoba, and Little Grand Rapids Manitoba.

-Manitoba legislator thanks Iglesia Ni Cristo Executive Minister-

Malaya Marcelino, member of Parliament of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba, also thanked the INC Executive Minister for the help given to these communities. She also congratulated the Church on its 106th anniversary.

“I’d like to thank the Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for his guidance and leadership, the brethren here in Manitoba, and also our District Minister Brother Sidney Santos, and thank u brethren for all the efforts you have been making to help your fellow community members especially the ones that are less fortunate,” she said.

“I’d like to wish you a wonderful 106th anniversary here and all around the world. Congratulations on your 106th. Thank you,” Marcelino said.

Iglesia Ni Cristo members in Winnipeg, Canada gathered various items, including clothes, shoes, toys, books, hygiene materials and non-perishable goods, to be given to Berens River Watershed communities. They were placed in boxes for distribution to the residents in the area.

Poplar Hill First Nations councilor Moose said they were very thankful upon learning how the Church Of Christ members prepared the goods for distribution to their community.

“We were told that you and your organization worked hard to gather these items,” he said.

“Please know that it is amazing how far this caring and sharing can go,” Moose added.

(Eagle News Service)