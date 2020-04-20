ICT department orders management information systems to upgrade protocols for gov’t sites

(Eagle News)–The Department of Information and Communications Technology has directed all management information systems to update the cryptographic protocols for all government websites.

The DICT made the directive in Department Circular 007 issued on April 16, amid reports of cyber threats during the enhanced community quarantine.

Under the circular, designated MIS administrators should “migrate and configure all their existing web servers to the updated version of the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol to ensure enhanced communications security for government agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned or controlled corporations, among others.”

TLS, a cryptographic protocol prominently used for end-to-end security for transactions made over the Internet, aims to prevent the occurrence of network eavesdropping, data tampering and message forging.

“The DICT commits to protect our information systems as critical assets of the government in support of national efforts promulgated by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences on the nation’s ICT landscape,” DICT Secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said.