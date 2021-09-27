ICC to focus Afghan probe on Taliban, IS-K: prosecutor

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AFP) — The International Criminal Court’s new chief prosecutor said Monday he wants to focus his investigation in Afghanistan on the Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan, and to “deprioritise” alleged war crimes by US forces.

Karim Khan said he had asked judges to allow him to relaunch the probe — put on hold last year at the request of Kabul’s then-government — because the Taliban takeover in August meant there was “no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations”.

© Agence France-Presse