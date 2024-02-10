ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines: DOJ

(Eagle News)–Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has reiterated the International Criminal Court holds no jurisdiction over the Philippines.

According to Remulla, the nation, as a “sovereign entity,” possesses the “inherent right to determine our own legal framework and address internal matters without any interference from external bodies.”

In fact, he said “we have consistently demonstrated our preparedness, willingness, and capability to thoroughly investigate and prosecute crimes within our jurisdiction, ensuring that justice prevails for all our citizens.”

As such, he emphasized “any presence of international bodies within the Philippines must adhere to our Constitution and relevant laws.”

“Our justice system is robust and functional, fully equipped to safeguard the rights of our people irrespective of their color, race, beliefs or creed,” he said.

“Our system has proven its efficacy and we will never forsake the victims,” he added.

In January 2023, the ICC authorized the reopening of an inquiry into the drug war conducted under the administration of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

It had been suspended in November 2021, and in July 2023 the ICC Appeals Chamber also denied the government’s appeal against the resumption of the inquiry.

President Bongbong Marcos has said that while the ICC was welcome to visit the Philippines “as ordinary people,” the Philippine government “will not lift a finger to help any investigation that the ICC conducts.”

The Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019.