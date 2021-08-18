ICC fears violations of humanitarian law in Afghanistan

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AFP) — The International Criminal Court expressed concern Tuesday about reports of crimes in Afghanistan that may amount to violations of “international humanitarian law”.

“I have been closely following the current developments in Afghanistan and am most concerned by recent reports of escalating violence in the country,” said chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

“These reports include allegations of extrajudicial executions in the form of revenge killings of detainees and individuals who surrendered, persecution of women and girls, crimes against children and other crimes affecting the civilian population at large,” he added.

The alleged crime “may amount to violations of international humanitarian law”, Khan said in a statement, which his office might choose to investigate.

With the lightning Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, thousands of Afghans are fleeing feared persecution by the Taliban, which ruled the country from 1996 until 2001, when a US-led invasion forced them from power.

In March 2020, the Hague-based ICC decided in an appeal court ruling to authorise an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan.

