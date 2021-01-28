IATF recommendation on February quarantine protocols to consider attack rate of new COVID variant

(Eagle News) — The inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 will consider the attack rate of the new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, in its study of the quarantine protocol classification to be imposed in various parts of the country starting February.

This was noted by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a recent press briefing.

While there are still a few cases of COVID-19 detected with the variant B.1.1.7, Malacanang said that because the variant is known to be highly infectious compared to the previous COVID-19 variants, this will play a key role in determining the quarantine protocols for February.

Roque said that the IATF will also consult with the various local government units concerned about the COVID-19 situation in their areas so they could make the proper and informed recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte.

President Duterte will also further study the IATF recommendation.

Roque said that health care utilization rate and other social and economic factors will also be considered.

“Pero established naman po ang criteria natin, iyong attack rate at saka iyong healthcare utilization. So I guess you can say na iyong mga nasa critical care, iyan po ay isang ground for escalation pero babalansehin naman po natin dahil may iba pa tayong mga factors na tinitingnan, kagaya ng social factor at saka economic factor,” Roque said.

-Metro Manila mayors ready to implement new protocols for February-

Meanwhile, Metro Manila mayors said that they are ready to implement community protocols that would be laid down by the IATF next month.

Be it General Community Quarantine (GCQ) or Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), local government units in Metro Manila are prepared for its implementation, said Metro Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia.

Garcia said that they have already submitted their recommendation about the issue to the IATF.

“Mas lalo tayong mag-ingat yung mga kababayan natin. Siguro ito na ang warning shot sa atin, may bagong variant,” he said.

Garcia said that some may have had a relaxed attitude when virus cases were decreasing in the country before the entry of the new variant.

He said that it is important to be more conscious of the minimum health protocols — frequent handwashing, proper wearing of face masks and face shields, and maintaining physical distancing of at least one meter — now that the new variant has already entered the country. This is to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Nandito na ang mga vaccine natin. Malapit na. Ayaw naman nating magkaroon uli ng surge. Napakahirap nyan,” he said.

Garcia said that it is also important to properly implement targeted lockdowns in case there will be identified areas with a surge in cases.

(Eagle News Service)