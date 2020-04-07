IATF: Limited work on rail projects can resume but subject to guidelines

(Eagle News)–The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the resumption of Metro Rail Transit 3 maintenance work and limited work on railroad projects amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles the resumption of the work was provided only skeletal staff would be used.

On-site or near-site accommodations should also be provided for the workers, or point-to-point shuttle services.

The health of the workers shall also be monitored, and strict social distancing measures and other safety measures shall also be observed.

According to Nograles, it was the Department of Transportation that made the request for the resumption of the limited work that can only be done when there are no MRT-3 passengers.

Public transportation has been banned since March 17.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine to April 30.