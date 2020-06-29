IATF issues moratorium on transport of LSIs in C. Visayas, E. Visayas, CARAGA, Cebu and Mactan

(Eagle News) – A moratorium is now imposed on the travel of locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) in Central Visayas, Cebu island, Mactan, Eastern Visayas, and CARAGA region, Malacanang announced today, Monday, June 29.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) came out with the decision today after noting the COVID-19 situation in these areas.

The IATF is currently meeting on the country’s COVID-19 situation, and so far, this is what they have come up.

Roque clarified that the moratorium in LSIs is not nationwide.

The IATF decided to put a moratorium on these areas because there are no more spaces for quarantine of suspected infected individuals, especially in CARAGA which covers the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Butuan.

Cebu and Mactan, currently, are both under Enhanced Community Quarantine protocols.

Many local government units are blaming the return of LSIs in their provinces as a reason for either the increase in or emergence of COVID-19 cases in their areas

