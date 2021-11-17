IATF approves limited face-to-face classes for colleges, HEIs in areas under Covid alert levels 3, 2 and 1

Phase 1 to start this December for schools in areas under Alert Level 2 with certain conditions

(Eagle News) – Limited face-to-face classes are now allowed in areas under Covid-19 alert levels 3, 2 and 1 subject to certain conditions for all degree programs in higher education institutions (HEIs). Phase 1 of limited in-person classes will start in areas under Alert Level 2 this December 2021.

This was after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved the recommendation of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to have phased implementation of in-person classes for colleges and universities.

The IATF-EID, approved this through resolution 148-G.

“Under the said proposal, the CHED is mandated to execute the phased implementation program to ensure the safe reopening of higher education campuses,” presidential spokesperson and cabinet Secretary Nograles said in a press statement.

-Conditions for limited face-to-face classes in HEIs-

The condition for the reopening of classes is on condition that only 50 percent of the room capacity will be allowed, and only fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching personnel will be allowed.

Students who will attend in-person classes should also be fully vaccinated.

The local government units (LGUs) which have jurisdication over the schools concerned should also give their approval for in-person learning.

Phase 1 of the limited face-to-face classes for colleges will start this December, while Phase 2 will start in January next year.

Nograles said that during the Phase 1, all HEIs in Alert Level 2 areas could apply for the return of in-person classes.

All HEIs in areas under Alert Level 3 may apply for limited face-to-face classes during the Phase 2.

“The IATF would like to reiterate that the phased implementation of limited face-to-face classes in HEIs should be done alongside the continued implementation of proactive measures and restrictions that have been put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and have contributed to the

steady decline in Covid-19 cases in the country,” he said.

Minimum public health standards should be followed in all HEIs such as wearing of face masks, observing physical distancing, and frequent handwashing.

(Eagle News Service)